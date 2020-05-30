Madhuri Dixit reveals plans her for resuming shoots post COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: Koimoi

Madhuri Dixit has always been a hard woker when it comes to acting, and it appears that she was busy planning a digital comeback before COVID-19 hit.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke at length about her plans and was quoted saying, "What it provides me with? What can I sink my teeth into? What is different from what I have done before. These are the things I look for when I chose a script.”

She later went on to say, " I am doing a series for Netflix. We had shot for a few days, but because of lockdown, we had to stop which we will resume when things return to normalcy. Then there is Dance Deewane and there are other things as well but nothing is finalized. Once things get into action is only when I can tell anything."

Before signing off she also touched upon her stress managing techniques and how she keeps herself grounded on the day to day. "I credit it to my family and my parents and the upbringing they gave me. And now my family because they have kept me very grounded. We behave very normally at home."