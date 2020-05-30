Kylie Jenner fires back at Forbes after her billionaire crown slips off

As per Forbes, Kylie Jenner’s actual net worth is just below $900 million

Kylie Jenner landed in quite a puddle after Forbes stripped her of her youngest billionaire status, claiming she lied about her wealth.

The fashion icon, 22, woke up to the news that left the world taken aback, but was quick to strike back at the publication and refute claims of her knitting a “web of lies.”

“What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site..” she began on Twitter, adding: “All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

“‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading,” she said further.

“But okay i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine,” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister added.

“I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have,” she concluded.

The makeup mogul’s ‘youngest self-made billionaire’ crown was slipped off her head on Friday courtesy of Forbes. Jenner had been clenching on to the title in 2019 as well as 2020.

According to Forbes, Jenner as well as her team members had fibbed company figures and forged tax returns to elevate her status as an affluent public figure since 2016. It was further stated that Jenner’s actual net worth is just below $900 million.