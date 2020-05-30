Salman Khan donates hand sanitizers to Mumbai police

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently launched his personal care brand FRSH amid coronavirus pandemic, donated 100,000 hand sanitizers to Mumbai police.



The Bharat actor, who is currently in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse, had earlier extended financial support to 25,000 daily wage workers of Bollywood.

Khan had also distributed ration bags among the villagers near the farmhouse with the assistance of his friends and family.

On Saturday, Maharashtra CMO office turned to Twitter and thanked Salman Khan for providing 100,000 hand sanitizers to Mumbai police.

Commenting on the post, Salman Khan also thanked CMO Maharashtra and Mumbai police for fight against coronavirus.