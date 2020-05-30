Meghan Markle has been secretly helping UK animal welfare charity during pandemic

Meghan Markle has continued to secretly help UK animal welfare charity Mayhew, despite moving to Los Angeles, as reported Newsweek.

The organisation works to benefit the mental health of vulnerable individuals through pets.



Markle, in January 2019, announced becoming the royal patronage of the charity through a statement on its website.

The statement read, "Meghan has long understood the connection between animals and community welfare and has supported various animal rescue centres in Los Angeles."

“We are thrilled that the Duchess shares our commitment to improving the lives of animals and people at home and internationally, and [we] are extremely excited to make a real difference to dogs, cats and communities together," it added.

The Duchess, before moving to Los Angeles, “popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew [and] to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period," the Sussex Royal Instagram page said.

Markle has been vocal about her love for animals from the start. Before getting married to Prince Harry she was a pet mom of two dogs,