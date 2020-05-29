Ranveer Singh saved as 'Handsome' in Deepika Padukone's phone

Deepika Padukone has saved Ranveer Singh as "Handsome" in her mobile phone, it was revealed on Friday when the actress shared a screenshot of her family's WhatsApp conversation on Instagram.

The conversation is between her mom, dad and her superstar husband Ranveer Singh.

The members of the WhatsApp group are seen praising Ranveer for his latest interview.

"And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable!" she captioned her post.

Her fans were quick to point out how Deepika had saved her husband's contact name.



