Twinkle Khanna treats fans with ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’

Twinkle Khanna treats fans with ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana’

Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna, who is in self-isolation with family, has treated her fans with ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’-- the delicious meal cooked by her mother for the first time in 46 years.



Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a glimpse of ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ amid quarantine.

Sharing a bowl of fried rice, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice.”

She went on to say “Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia.”



The former actress has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the quarantine.