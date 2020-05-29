Twinkle Khanna treats fans with ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna, who is in self-isolation with family, has treated her fans with ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’-- the delicious meal cooked by her mother for the first time in 46 years.
Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a glimpse of ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ amid quarantine.
Sharing a bowl of fried rice, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice.”
She went on to say “Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia.”
The former actress has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the quarantine.