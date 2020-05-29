Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife lays waste to heavy alimony claims amid divorce fight. Photo: Pinkvilla

After the initial shockwaves sent from a rather public divorce announcement, Aaliya Siddiqui has been fighting against fake news tooth and nail.

According to reports, she allegedly demanded Rs30 crore and a 4 BHK flat as part of her alimony as well as Rs20 crore as 2 fixed deposits was also demanded separately for her kids.

This did not sit right with the actor’s wife apparently, so she took to Twitter to lay wast to those claims, stating, "everyone please note that unless I have personally admitted or denied any claim or allegation on my twitter handle, the said allegations/claims made by any section of media is not maintainable."

She also added, "My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy"."

Aaliya initially made her Twitter debut in an attempt to speak out against wrongful claims made against her during her recently filed divorce suit against Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

