Katrina Kaif to feature in Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film next

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will essay the role of a superwoman in famed director Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film next, the filmmaker has confirmed.



Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ali Abbas said “My next movie is a superhero film starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.”

Abbas, who is spending time with parents amid coronavirus pandemic, said he has locked the script of the superhero film that features Katrina in the lead role, adding it will go on the floors once lockdown ends.

He went on to say that he had also completed the first draft of another film and expressed hope that script of it will also be ready soon.

The filmmaker, however, did not disclose the name of the superhero film.

On the work front, Katrina will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film was slated to hit the screen in March but delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.