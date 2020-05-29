Kangana Ranaut reveals how she battles through social judgment and pressure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Even though Kangana Ranaut is now considered a rather well known personality in Bollywood, her start was filled with a large amount of public scrutiny and backlash.
Speaking of the scrutiny during an interview with Pinkvilla she stated, "To be honest, I never thought I'd come this far. I never had these as my primary ambitions. I didn't have material ambitions. But it started off when I saw that women are hugely judged for not going after material ambitions. Men are running this race. The women feel vulnerable at that point. Being a woman, I don't think about money.”
“But am I looked like that from an outer perspective? That I'm a gold digger from a small town? This is something that has been so obnoxiously told to me which changed the course of my life forever.”
“Then, it became about material things. Then, I thought that maybe, I will have a fair chance in the society if I have that. “ Before signing off she mentioned one of her newest goals, “so now, I have another goal, to be one of the richest people in India by the age of 50," Ranaut concluded.