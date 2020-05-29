Kangana Ranaut reveals how she battles through social judgment and pressure. Photo: Gulf News

Even though Kangana Ranaut is now considered a rather well known personality in Bollywood, her start was filled with a large amount of public scrutiny and backlash.

Speaking of the scrutiny during an interview with Pinkvilla she stated, "To be honest, I never thought I'd come this far. I never had these as my primary ambitions. I didn't have material ambitions. But it started off when I saw that women are hugely judged for not going after material ambitions. Men are running this race. The women feel vulnerable at that point. Being a woman, I don't think about money.”

“But am I looked like that from an outer perspective? That I'm a gold digger from a small town? This is something that has been so obnoxiously told to me which changed the course of my life forever.”

“Then, it became about material things. Then, I thought that maybe, I will have a fair chance in the society if I have that. “ Before signing off she mentioned one of her newest goals, “so now, I have another goal, to be one of the richest people in India by the age of 50," Ranaut concluded.