Adah Sharma opens up on what the future of Bollywood will look like after the lockdown lifts. Photo: Instagram

Adah Sharma recently spilled the beans on her thoughts on Bollywood’s future during an interview with a daily.

The actress admitted that although she has no idea what the future will look like for the entertainment industry, she wishes for everyone to resume responsible safety precautions as soon as everything lets up.

According to a report by IANS, Adah admitted she has no idea when things within the industry will change. She was quoted saying, "Honestly I have no idea. I just hope we all come out of this as more grateful, kinder people who are conscious about the environment."

In regards to feelings fearful on sets in the future, the actor admitted, "I think once we begin shooting, all of us will be responsible and take the necessary precautions ensuring the safety of oneself and the people around us.”

She also touched upon her experience in lockdown during the interview, stating, "From slicing watermelons to doing cartwheels, reading scripts and learning to mimic all the bird whistles -- this lockdown has been quite productive."