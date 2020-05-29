Bharti Singh opens up about family planning

Indian comedian Bharti Singh has opened up about having a baby with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa saying that they were planning for the kid in 2020 but coronavirus pandemic disrupted it.

Speaking to Indian media, Bharti said she wishes to become a mother soon, adding that she and Haarsh were planning to become parents this year but coronavirus pandemic delayed it.



The actress went on to say that they delayed their plan to become parents as she wants her kids to be born in a healthy environment. “I don’t want to take any risk amid coronavirus pandemic,” she added.

Bharti, who got married to Haarsh in December 2017, said “If you are pregnant you have to visit hospital regularly for routine check-ups, however, in coronavirus crisis it is risky to visit the doctor.”

The laughter queen further said due to Covid-19 pandemic, she and her hubby decided not to take a chance.

On the work front, Bharti Singh is part of the Kapil Sharma Show besides hosting Best Dancer show with Haarsh.