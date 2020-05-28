Actress Nadia Parkes isolating with boyfriend Tom Holland in London

Tom Holland is dating actress Nadia Parkes and the two lovebirds are currently isolating in London.

The 23-year-old Spider Man star has been dating actress Nadia Parkes, 24, for the last three months

Reports said that the actors are isolating together at Tom's residence in London.

A report in MailOnline said, "It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London.

It said "Tom has told friends and family they are in an official relationship and living together as soon into their romance has only made them stronger".

Metro reported that Tom and Nadia met through their mutual friends actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas while celebrating the couple's engagement last year.