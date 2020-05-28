Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being the lady of the house after the demise of Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on being the lady of the house post the demise of Sridevi. Photo: India TV

Janhvi Kapoor has been a rather active celebrity on social media during her time in quarantine and amid her candid antics, she has come to realize just how much her family depends upon her during the ongoing crisis.

During a recent chat with Filmfare, Janhvi admitted that although she does not consider herself a lady of the house but with the recent passing of her mother Sridevi recently donning on her, she has come to realize just how badly the people in her house depend on her.

During this time, she has been paying a lot more attention to her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi, "I don’t think I have become the lady of the house because I'm very childish. But during this lockdown, I'm understanding how much people at home depend on me a lot more."

"Because I haven't been home this much for the past 2 years. Now all of sudden I'm keeping track of what Papa is eating, or why Khushi is sleeping so long, and how they are going to get vegetables and if they are sanitizing everything properly or what the protocols are."

“I was thinking If I wasn't here I don't know what would have been happening. I think they would have managed. I think the responsibility has just dawned on me that they do depend on me a bit.”