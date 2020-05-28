Madhuri Dixit on her kids: 'if I do something, and if they have to criticize it, they do that'

Madhuri Dixit opens up on her kids: 'if I do something, and if they have to criticise it, they do that'. Photo: MyNation

Madhuri Dixit has taken over the media recently with the release of her new song Candle. What garnered the most attention in the single was its music, for it portrays a glimmer of hope amid the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri stated, "not that they have watched a lot of my films now, they haven't, but if I do something, and if they have to criticise it, they do that. They comment on it, tell me if it is cheesy, if it is not right. Even with Candle, my son suggested a few changes, and they liked the emotion in the song. They really liked the song and they said it is looking good.”

“They gave their expert advice. Nowadays the kids know so much, they are so well-read. They have so much information; they talk to me about scripts as well. Sometimes I tell them that even I don't think so much about the script as much as they do. So, it is really nice.”

She also touched upon how her husband Shriram Nene supported her during the shoot for Candle. She was quoted saying, "he is very supportive and has respect for all professions. In fact, he is the one who pushed me to make a single debut too. Whenever I need help, he is always there.”