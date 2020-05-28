close
Thu May 28, 2020
Alia Bhatt reveals Katrina Kaif knew she always wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, May 28, 2020
Alia Bhatt reveals Katrina Kaif knew she always wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going strong and amid all the reports that the two may be walking down the aisle soon, an old video has resurfaced, wherein the actress can be seen saying that she wanted to marry Ranbir from the start.

The clip is from one of Alia's appearances on Karan Johar's chat show where she can be seen candidly revealing her master plan to marrying Ranbir, who she always had a crush on.

Alia stated that the first time she spoke to her crush, was after watching his film Rockstar and she ended up telling him all the “rubbish."

She went on to say that Ranbir was the most gracious and simply said, “That’s very nice, Alia.”

Alia also stated that her intentions are known not only by Ranbir's mom Neetu, but by his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif too.

“I still think he is adorable and I still want to marry him.

“Everybody knows my plan because I have gone on record and said it. I am very open about it, except for Ranbir, I don’t tell him.”

“In front of Ranbir, I’m like ‘whatever’,” she said.

Well,as they say,some lives are linked by destiny.They find their way to each other when it's time to meet. 20 year old Alia Bhatt confessed she wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor on national television.KJo called Ranbir up and gave the phone to Alia to congratulate RK on Rockstar.But Alia ...koi congrats wongrats nahi...seedha gup maarne baith gayi ladkimast complain kar rahi thi RK ko outdoors mei uske saath kya hota hai.Actually kya hai....RK apna sa laga hoga...toh Alia ka bakbak chalu ho gaya. Alia: Congrats Ranbir.Pata hai...no one talks to me in outdoors. RK: (**in mind** Hain?kya bolti pagli?Isme apun kya karega...Karan ko phone wapas doKaran save me from this chatterbox!) Well...all good.Very nice Alia very nice. Tab dulha kahi aur busy tha.ab toh dulha bhi raazi hai.Ghanto alia ki bakbak sunne ke liyeAlia still thinks he is adorable btw

