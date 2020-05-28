Alia Bhatt reveals Katrina Kaif knew she always wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going strong and amid all the reports that the two may be walking down the aisle soon, an old video has resurfaced, wherein the actress can be seen saying that she wanted to marry Ranbir from the start.

The clip is from one of Alia's appearances on Karan Johar's chat show where she can be seen candidly revealing her master plan to marrying Ranbir, who she always had a crush on.

Alia stated that the first time she spoke to her crush, was after watching his film Rockstar and she ended up telling him all the “rubbish."

She went on to say that Ranbir was the most gracious and simply said, “That’s very nice, Alia.”

Alia also stated that her intentions are known not only by Ranbir's mom Neetu, but by his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif too.

“I still think he is adorable and I still want to marry him.

“Everybody knows my plan because I have gone on record and said it. I am very open about it, except for Ranbir, I don’t tell him.”

“In front of Ranbir, I’m like ‘whatever’,” she said.







