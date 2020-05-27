close
Wed May 27, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 27, 2020

Salman Khan wants fans to hear Bhai Bhai song again and again

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, May 27, 2020

Salman Khan on Wednesday urged his fans to make the younger generation hear his latest song "Bhai Bhai" again and again.

"Thank u for the response on bhai bhai , please make the younger generation hear this song again n again , your younger siblings , your kids etc," he wrote on Instagram.

The song, which Salman released on Monday as a gift to his fans, speaks of Hindu and Muslim  unity.

The song was written by the actor himself and  Danish Sabri. Khan and Ruhan Arshad  lent their voices.


