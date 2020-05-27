Ajay Devgn remembers his father on first death anniversary

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn remembered his father Veeru Devgn on his first death anniversary.



The Tanhaji star turned to social media and penned down an emotional note for Veeru, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 27 last year at the age of 85.

Sharing glimpses of rare photos with late father Veeru Devgn in the form of a video, Ajay wrote, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”

Ajay’s father was a popular action director in the Bollywood and was awarded Best Action Director award in 1992 for his film Phoor Aur Kaante.

