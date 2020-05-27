Archana Puran Singh opens up about replacing Navjot Singh Sindu on ‘Kapil Sharma Show’

Indian actress and comedian Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sindu on The Kapil Sharma Show, has finally cleared the air about replacing him.



According to Indian media, Archana, who is currently under self-isolation with her family amid coronavirus pandemic, said she understands that there are lots of Sidhu fans and she does not have any hassle, adding that it is a job and she has not taken Sidhu’s chair.

She went on to say that she knows Sidhu very well and had also appeared in the show to promote comedy film Dolly Ki Doli. “We were very cordial when I met Sidhu,” she further said.

“My all respect to Sidhu fans," Archana added.

The Kapil Sharma Show had suspended Navjot Singh Sindu from comedy show following his remarks on Pulwama attack last year.

Fans criticize Archana for replacing Sidhu on the show.