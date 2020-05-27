Amitabh Bachchan shares precious memories with Shweta and Abhishek

Veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan shared precious memories with children Shweta and Abhishek from the sets of comedy film Amar Akbar Anthony as he marked the completion of 43 years of the film.



The Gulabo Sitabo actor turned to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback photo.

He wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front.”

“43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!!”

“When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT ,” he added.



“It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say,” Amitabh went on to say.

“Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days!!,” he said before signing off.