Bhumi Pednekar raises her voice for nature: 'Why do humans feel they're invincible?'

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has been one of the handful of stars in the industry using their voice for the greater good.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star recently opened up about the natural calamities as the super cyclone caused destruction and loss of lives in West Bengal.

Talking to IANS, Bhumi said: "I have been seeing videos from Kolkata and Odisha for the last two days and it is heartbreaking. It honestly is very scary! It went on for so many hours! I have seen blog posts with videos of the cyclone and it is so very unnerving.”

“Houses have been damaged, huge trees have been uprooted, it is a major loss to humankind and to animals.”

"I think it's high time that humanity understands what we have put our planet through. If you see in the last five years, the frequency of cyclones, the strength of cyclonic winds and typhoons are only going to keep increasing. Our cities are drying up, the earth is heating up at a crazy speed,” she added.

"Today, already the world is going through a major refugee crisis. In the next few years, we are going to have refugees because of climatic change. Millions and millions of people will be displaced irrespective of how rich or poor they are. It doesn't matter, in front of nature's wrath we all are one. I really hope humanity wakes up. The planet is our home and we have to learn to coexist with every single species that exist on earth. Why do human beings feel they're invincible?”

She has also been using her social media to spread awareness about climate change.

Recently she expressed sorrow and sent prayers to all those who were affected by Cyclone Amphan.

“The super cyclone has left trails of destruction in West Bengal and Odisha. My thoughts, prayers and strength to the people and families affected,” she tweeted.