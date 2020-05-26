Akshay Kumar’s set for 'Prithviraj' to be taken down ahead of monsoon season

Akshay Kumar’s set for Prithviraj to be taken down ahead of the monsoon season. Photo: Times of India

As Bollywood gives up hopes of trying to continue shoots ahead of the Indian monsoon season, Akshay Kumar’s period film Prithviraj’s set was taken down.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Yash Raj Films has provided a statement as to the condition of the set.

It stated, "The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn't seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down."

“Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot.”

Even an official spokesperson for Yash Raj Films confirmed the news, stating, "This information is accurate. The set will now be put up indoors once shooting resumes."