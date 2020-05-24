Yami Gautam reveals her current career prospects since the lockdown

Yami Gautam says she has no idea when shoots will resume or when actors will be able to go back to work

Due to the global standstill many industries are struggling to stay afloat, Yami Guatam is unaware when she will be able to return to work on set or when life will go back to normal.

According to a report by IANS, Yami was quoted saying, "Budgets are going to be reworked. Already the proposed films that most of us were to be part of, are looking at reworked budgets and mediums, with theatres being shut and with no idea when they'll open. Of course, the mid-budget films have an opportunity to opt for digital platforms.”

Currently the actress is only getting offers for projects that are web based, "Films are coming my way with the proposal that it's for the digital platform. This shift is already happening. We don't know when we're going to resume shooting because even after the lockdown is lifted, it doesn't look like the coronavirus will be contained.”

The fresh guidelines to be introduced will end up becoming the new norm in the coming months. "We will still have to follow protocols, precautions and the fresh guidelines of that time. We'll have to wait and watch. Safety is the most important thing. I don't think things will resume any time soon.”

"Budgets, of course, are going to be curtailed and reworked, knowing that globally the economy is taking a hit. Contentwise, I can hope that this is the time people are using to write films about good subjects and fresh concepts. I hope content wise we come out stronger.”

In regards to her fitness routine, Yami admitted, "Fitness is not about vanity or looking fit. It's all about how healthy you are. More than physicality, it has a personal impact on your mental stability, which is important, especially in the situation we are in right now. It has become important to keep your sanity intact, to be fit and to be patient. All these things require a certain level of endurance, calmness and strength, especially when you are quarantined all by yourself.”

"I don't have any family member with me. It's just me and my house help at home. I have a certain routine. I wake up early in the morning. I start my day with yoga, for about an hour and 15 minutes, followed by fresh aloe vera juice. It's homegrown, so I know it's safe. I get ready. I'll read something or sketch something and it doesn't have to necessarily be posted on Instagram."

Whenever she ends up missing her family, she hops onto a video call, "I video call my mother, my sister, my brother and my father. Then I get on with cooking. I prepare meals for me and the house help. It's a deliberate thing. I got a chance to work on my cooking skills, which is something we all must know. It is also a mental activity.”