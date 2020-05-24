Varun Dhawan loses aunt to COVID-19, informs fans about saddening news

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's maternal aunt passed away after harrowing battle with coronavirus.

The actor took to Instagram, on Saturday, to post the devastating news, while uploading a picture alongside his aunt.

"Love you maa si rip [sic]," Dhawan captioned the post.



In the picture, the Judwaa actor can be seen hugging his aunt while posing for the photo. His aunt was based in Chicago.

Recently, during an Instagram live session with Zoa Morani, who tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago, the actor revealed that one of his relatives had also tested positive for the virus.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is awaiting for the release of his upcoming film Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.