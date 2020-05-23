Bhumi Pednekar admits she loves how she can live out her past through cinema. Photo: India Today

Bhumi Pednekar recently took a trip down memory lane after she came across an old scrapbook she made. Lookinng about at her memories she admits her silver screen persona is ended up becoming quite similar to her real life experiences



During an interview with Mid-Day, Bhumi stated, "there are so many life experiences you go through again as an actor and that's what I love about cinema,” Bhumi admits. During her time in self-isolation, she is utilizing every second in order to declutter her mind space of negativity. "You have to be positive and spread positivity in the prevailing times.”



During the course of the interview, she also talked about her experiences in lockdown, revealing, "The first week was so weird. My room is towards the road and usually noisy, but now it's so silent. Slowly, in two-three days, it was taken over by the birds chirping.”

“The first week of the lockdown was manic -- I mean all we used to do was talk about the virus. We still do but now we've figured out a way to deal with it. Be more empathetic about what so many people are going through."