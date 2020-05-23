Mukesh Khanna reveals he was dubbed as a ‘failure’ before ‘Mahabharat’

Mukesh Khanna revealed he was so disappointed with his constant flop pieces that he refused to face people

Mukesh Khanna has received a lot of anecdotes over his portrayal as Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat. However what many are not aware of is that before this success, he was extremely disappointed in himself over his consistent flops.

During an interview with the Times of India the actor was quoted saying, “Before bagging the role in Mahabharat, I had done many films that were big flops. People labelled me as a flop actor and I was deeply disappointed with the way things were going. When I travelled by train, people used to recognise me and ask me if I was Mukesh Khanna, but I used to deny it and say I was his brother. I just did not want to face people. However, after Mahabharat, life took a new turn and I am happy that I did justice to my role and people loved me for it.”

During the course of the interview he also credited his Mahabharat role for spreading awareness about the story of Bhishma.

He was quoted saying, . “I would like to give a large part of the credit of our roles in ‘Mahabharat’ to Dr Rahi Masoom Raza, who wrote our dialogues. He used to tell me how on seeing me, his pen used to write non-stop about my character (smiles). Back then, Bhishmapitamah made me a household name