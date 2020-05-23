Katrina Kaif opens up on how Kay Beauty is battling COVID-19

Katrina Kaif spills the beans on how Kay Beauty is battling COVID-19. India Today

With the pandemic continues to trample across economies left and right, many celebrities, influencers and tech giants have come forward to lend their support in the relief efforts.

During a conversation with the CEO and founder of Beautycon, Moj Mahdara, Katrina revealed some of her private insights into a number of topics. However, what caught audience’s eye was her selfless vision into the future of Kay Beauty. During the conversation, the actress lauded Moj for his campaign as it helped earn over USD 8 million since the pandemic began.



Not only did it garner a substantial amount, his beauty initiative brought together beauty influencers from all around the world in this time of need.

She revealed the motto behind her brand, claiming, "From the inception of Kay Beauty it has always been about putting women first. It was something we launched because we felt there was a gap in the market which we wanted to fill and I also wanted to have a voice about my experience with make-up in the beauty industry as an actress over the last few years.”

“Make-up is a very personal thing to me and I just wanted a sense of freedom to come into the way that we were conversing about make-up and beauty in general. Right from our campaign which was about, it’s okay to be you, we are all beautiful and not mistakes and we have to celebrate who we are. That has been at the heart of our company since the beginning."

Moj admitted that he thinks highly of Katrina and before signing off he invited her to join him on the Beautycon stage.