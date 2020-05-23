Kriti Kharbanda confesses of feeling 'extremely homesick' amid pandemic

Kriti Kharbanda confesses to extreme homesickness amid pandemic. Photo: Hindustan Times

Kriti Kharbanda has been in lockdown, away from her family and friends for over two months at this point and it appears she is beginning to feel rather homesick at this point.



Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of a number of mouthwatering dishes that have her missing home-cooked meals. In order to help her get through this quarantine, Kriti indulged in a number of these South Indian delicacies to satisfy her cravings.

Over the years, Kriti Kharbanda has made quite the name for herself in Bollywood. She has always been a rather vocal celebrity, constantly providing fans a glimpse into her personal life and showcasing unseen BTS.



On the work front, she was last seen on in a comedy caper Pagalpanti by Anees Bazmee. It also stars a number of other stars, including, Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla.