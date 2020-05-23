Nawazuddin and Aliya Siddiqui row: Peeyush Pandey quashes linkup buzz with actor's wife

Many started speculating about Aaliya being romantically involved with businessman Peeyush Pandey

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s social repute came crashing down after his wife Aaliya stepped forth leveling jaw-dropping allegations against him.

In the midst of all these chaos, many started speculating about Aaliya being romantically involved with businessman Peeyush Pandey.

However, the former business head of Viacom’s spotlight section has come forth refuting the claims, calling himself the ‘scapegoat.’

"I am the scapegoat here. These link-up rumours are completely baseless and ridiculous! Why am I being dragged into this? I have nothing to do with this,” he told Bombay Times.

“People around them know about their feud and what is going on between them I want to stay away from it. Why is my name and reputation being tarnished? I am in a relationship with someone, and this sort of rumour is extremely distasteful,” he added.

“We all click pictures. It's a normal thing to do. If there are three people in the picture and you crop it and use just two people, you can claim whatever you want to,” he went on to say.