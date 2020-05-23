Priyanka Chopra extends love, birthday wishes to her manager Anjula Acharia

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas in US, extended warmest wishes on the birthday of her manager Anjula Acharia.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared lovely photos with Anjula and wrote, “Happiest birthday my dear Anj ...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true.”

She went on to say “We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything.”

PeeCee further said, “I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved @anjula_acharia.”



Priyanka has been updating her fans from the self-quarantine and spreading awareness regarding the novel coronavirus.

She has also been supporting various initiatives pertaining to the coronavirus lockdown.