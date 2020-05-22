Shilpa Shetty admits her mother predicted her Bollywood success back when she was 10. Photo: Daily Times

Shilpa Shetty seemed to have Bollywood in the palm of her hand back in the 90’s and despite her conservative background, she quickly became one of the very first members of her community to make her mark in Bollywood.

During her interview with Pinkvilla, she admitted that it was her very own mother who predicted her dive into the entertainment industry back when she was only a child.

"My mother is actually an astrologist and she's not learnt it. She is just gifted with it. I remember when I was 10 she had told me that I'm going to grow up and (become an actress). I had lost some lame competition in school. I felt I was really ugly when I was a child. I was very tall and lanky."

She went on to add, "My mother told me then, 'Don't worry darling, you're going to turn from an ugly duckling to a swan. I don't know if it was reiterating that I was an ugly duckling or just that there's a future," she laughs.

She also shares that her mom has been her biggest critic. "She still is. There are times I'd experiment with my clothes and fashion. She would look at my pictures and tell me, "This is ghastly". She's very fashion forward that way."