Suhana Khan celebrates 20th birthday

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is celebrating her 20th birthday on Friday, May 22, 2020.



Suhana, who is spending quality time with family in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic, received immense love and greetings from the fans and friends on her birthday on social media.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is a childhood friend of Suhana Khan turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her and penned down a heartfelt note.

Sending out birthday wishes to Suhana, Ananya wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue. but u will be my little baby forever."

Also, the birthday girl will be feeling proud as #HappyBirthdaySuhanaKhan has been trending on Twitter on Friday in India.





