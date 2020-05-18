Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aalia Siddiqui says she wants divorce

Alia Siddiqui, the wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has sent a legal notice to her husband with an aim to end their marriage.

An Indian newspaper reported that Aalia Siddiqui confirmed that she has served the legal notice but hasn't received any response from the "Sacred Games" actor.



Asked what led her to take such a step, she said, “I won’t be able to speak on the issues right away, but yes, we have been having problems from the last ten years. And now, during the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage. I had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarpur, and he has not yet replied to my notice, so I have to take a legal route now.”

Meanwhile, Aalia's lawyer said in a video statement: "I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as the family members.”