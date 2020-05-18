Shabana Azmi opens up on her accident and her road to recovery. Photo: New Indian Express

Earlier this year a harrowing car accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune-Expressway where Shabana Azmi and her driver sustained a number of injuries.

According to an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Shabana revealed, “I have recovered 90 per cent, but there is still some pain in my arms and palms because of the whiplash on my neck. Doctors tell me it will take another couple of months to heal. It’s a miracle I survived without breaking any bones. I’ve broken my shoulder, wrist and foot in the past.”

Javaed Akhtar was also traveling right behind Shabana in his own car and reportedly witnessed the vehicle collision first hand.

Shabana explained, “Javed says when he saw me covered in blood, he had his heart in his mouth till I reached the ICU. Mercifully, I remember nothing, but I’m grateful for all the prayers and blessings I received from all over the world, which had a big hand in my recovery.”