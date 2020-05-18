close
Mon May 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 18, 2020

Ahad Raza Mir’s brother Adnan's endearing banter with sister-in-law Sajal Ali

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 18, 2020
Ahad and Adnan’s mother Samra also showered love on the dazzling photo

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir’s brother Adnan Raza Mir has shared a cute throwback photo from the wedding ceremony of Ahad.

Taking to Instagram Adnan shared the endearing photo featuring Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali with him.

He wrote, “already had one person to do this to my face why did you have to bring another.”

The photo has won the hearts of thousands within no time.

Ahad and Adnan’s mother Samra also showered love on the dazzling photo.

Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir got married in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi with close friends and family in attendance.

