close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 15, 2020

Madhuri shares preview of her first ever single ‘Candle’ on her 53rd birthday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, May 15, 2020
Madhuri shares a preview of her first ever single ‘Candle’ on her 53rd birthday

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who turned 53 on Friday, shared an exclusive preview of her first ever single Candle with the fans.

The actress celebrated her 53rd birthday with her family during the on-going lockdown. Later, she turned to Twitter and thanked the fans for good wishes and birthday love.

Madhuri wrote, “Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love!”

“Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single,” she said and added, “Will share the song soon.”

“It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now,” Madhuri further said.

Latest News

More From Bollywood