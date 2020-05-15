Madhuri shares preview of her first ever single ‘Candle’ on her 53rd birthday

Madhuri shares a preview of her first ever single ‘Candle’ on her 53rd birthday

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who turned 53 on Friday, shared an exclusive preview of her first ever single Candle with the fans.



The actress celebrated her 53rd birthday with her family during the on-going lockdown. Later, she turned to Twitter and thanked the fans for good wishes and birthday love.

Madhuri wrote, “Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love!”

“Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single,” she said and added, “Will share the song soon.”

“It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now,” Madhuri further said.