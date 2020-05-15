Sridevi had an ugly feud with Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt for years: Here's why

Sridevi was viewed as one of the most iconic actresses in Bollywood in the 80s and 90s era.

Her fame came in noteworthy movies such as Himmatwala, opposite Sanjay Dutt, wherein both the actors met each other on the arrangements of this film itself.

However, their interaction was so unpleasant that both of them avoided showing up together in any film from that point.

It was during that time that Sridevi starred in a film titled Zameen. The starlet had unmistakably expressed that she would not like to do any scenes with Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Nonetheless, the production of the movie was cancelled afterwards.

When Sanjay Dutt's career started seeing a rise during the late 90s, Sridevi's was going through a rough patch.

Sridevi was then offered a film titled Gumrah opposite Sanjay Dutt, which they both agreed to do, keeping their interaction to a minimum.

It is said that Sridevi used to leave when she finished filming a romantic scene with Dutt on the sets.

However, when Gumrah released, the actress was not happy with the film's success.

She believed that she was not given enough screen space in the film and that Dutt's character was stronger than her.

The matter created a rift between the two lead actors and Sridevi also had a spat with the film's director Mahesh Bhatt, after which she never worked with both of them.

