Stricter lockdown: No business today till 3pm, directs Sindh govt

Sindh government announced to clamp strict lockdown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of preventive measures against the pandemic novel coronavirus as confirmed infections have surged to almost 36,000 in Pakistan.



All commercial activities and businesses will remain at standstill from May 15 (Friday) to 17 (Sunday), according to an announcement made by the provincial home department.

Last week (May 10) after meeting representatives of associations of small traders of Karachi at the Sindh Assembly building’s auditorium, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to relax the lockdown measures and granted permission to traders to reopen their shops.

There will be 100 per cent lockdown in the province on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays in the province except for the businesses and shops providing essential services, including selling of grocery, food, and milk items, according to the May 10 announcement by CM Shah.

However, this time round, the stricter lockdown will be clamped. “From noon on Friday all sorts of businesses, including milk and vegetable shops and pharmacies, will remain shut,” said Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

There will be complete lockdown in Sindh from morning till 3pm, the minister said. All shops, including retail shops and medical shops, will be allowed to open after 3pm, he added.

Meantime, commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani directed deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of the government’s directives. All sorts of business activities will remain closed today from morning till 3pm, he said, adding, the eateries and medical stores will be allowed to open after the 3pm.

