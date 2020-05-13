Anil Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Indian star Anil Kapoor remembered late Rishi Kapoor and shared one of the happiest memories of his life from the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers.



The Mr India actor turned to social media and shared adorable photos from the launch of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s careers with caption “Remembering James....”

Anil used to call Rishi ‘James’ because the Bollywood senior looked like Hollywood actor James Dean.

Anil Kapoor further wrote, “Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life...”

Rishi passed away last month due to leukemia at the age of 67.

Previously, Anil Kapoor had shared a childhood photo with Rishi and penned down a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “ To my Dear James, I don't know where to begin… From growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all. You were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me.”