Mon May 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Sajal Ali showers love on mother-in-law on Mother’s Day

Sajal Ali showers love on mother-in-law on Mother’s Day

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who earlier flaunted her artistic skills, made a sketch of her mother-in-law on Mother’s Day to pay tribute to her.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared the sketch she made for her mother-in-law Samra Raza Mir.

To mark the special day, Sajal showered love on mother-in-law and wrote, “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY BEAUTIFUL @maamaamir. #merimamasabsepyari (My mother is the most beautiful). Happy Mother’s Day.”

Sajal Ali tied the knot to Ahad Raza Mir in March this year and is spending quality time with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the post, Sajal’s mother-in-law wrote, “Thank you sweetheart for making me feel so special. I'm touched beyond words. Lucky to have "YOU" in our lives.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

