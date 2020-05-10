close
Sun May 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2020

Iqra Aziz surprised by mom Asiya Aziz

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 10, 2020
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who is in self-isolation with husband Yasir Hussain amid the coronavirus pandemic, was surprised by her mother Asiya Aziz.

Iqra, who tied the knot to Yasir Hussain in December last year, was surprised as she received her first eidi (Eid gift) from her mother after wedding.

The Suno Chanda actress turned to Instagram and shared the best moments of receiving the eidi.

Sharing video, Iqra Aziz wrote, “Amma and Naila baji surprised me today by giving me my eidi.”

“it’ll be my first after Shaadi @asiyaazizz,” she further said.

Later, Iqra turned to photo-video sharing platform and showered love and wishes to her mom on Mother’s day.

“Happy Mothers Day @asiyaazizz.”

Happy Mothers Day @asiyaazizz️

