Irrfan Khan's driver reveals actor used to worship Hindu lord Shiva sometimes

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after battling a rare type of colon cancer for 2 years.

Not too far ago, the late actor's driver Narpat Singh revealed in an interview to Times of India, that Irrfan despite being a Muslim, also believed in other religions.

He worshipped the Hindu lord Shiva and he was also strictly against animal cruelty.

Narpat also said that the superstar once visited his house and proceeded to feed the cow calves that were roaming around the fields surrounding his house.

This however is not the only event when Irrfan was kind to animals.

People who have worked with him often say that Irrfan used to feed stray animals if they stumbled onto the sets that he was working on.