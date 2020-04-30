Alia Bhatt pays homage to Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as “Bobby” and “Mera Naam Joker”, died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.



Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the actor.



Here's what Alia Bhatt, who has been dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor for a couple of years, has to say about the death of the actor:

"What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years, the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!"



