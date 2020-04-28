close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2020

Ayeza Khan pens heartfelt note or daughter Hoorain

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 28, 2020
Ayeza Khan pens down sweet caption for daughter Hoorain

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared cute throwback photos with daughter Hoorain and saying she is her best friend.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared some adorable photos with Hoorain.

Ayeza Khan captioned one of the posts as “Hoorain, My best friend is you.”

View this post on Instagram

Hoorain, My best friend is you.

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Sharing sketch made by Hoorain, Ayeza wrote, “Missing friends.”

View this post on Instagram

Missing friends...

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

She also posted a cute picture featuring Hoorain and herself. In the adorable photo the mother-daughter duo are beaming.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on


The endearing posts have won the hearts of  fans who dropped sweet comments and showered Hoorain with love. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment