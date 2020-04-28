Ayeza Khan pens heartfelt note or daughter Hoorain

Ayeza Khan pens down sweet caption for daughter Hoorain

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared cute throwback photos with daughter Hoorain and saying she is her best friend.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared some adorable photos with Hoorain.

Ayeza Khan captioned one of the posts as “Hoorain, My best friend is you.”

Sharing sketch made by Hoorain, Ayeza wrote, “Missing friends.”



She also posted a cute picture featuring Hoorain and herself. In the adorable photo the mother-daughter duo are beaming.







The endearing posts have won the hearts of fans who dropped sweet comments and showered Hoorain with love.