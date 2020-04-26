Hamza Ali Abbasi praises Maulana Tariq Jameel

Hamaza Ali Abbasi on Sunday praised Maulana Tariq Jameel in his latest tweet, a day after the Tableeghi Jamaat scholar tendered apology for his remarks about the media.

Taking to Twitter, Hamaza wrote , "Maulana Tariq Jameel Saahib is a good man, may Allah bless him in this life and the next.".

Maulana Tariq Jameel is considered one of Pakistan's most-admired and respected Islamic scholars for spreading message for peace and harmony.

His comments about the media created controversy after he appeared on the Ehsaas Telethon at the end to make dua in light of the coronavirus situation.