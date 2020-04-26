close
Sun Apr 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 26, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi praises Maulana Tariq Jameel

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 26, 2020

Hamaza Ali Abbasi on Sunday  praised Maulana Tariq Jameel in his latest tweet, a day after the Tableeghi Jamaat scholar tendered apology for his remarks about the media.

Taking to Twitter, Hamaza wrote , "Maulana Tariq Jameel Saahib is a good man, may Allah bless him in this life and the next.".

Maulana Tariq Jameel  is considered  one of Pakistan's most-admired and respected  Islamic scholars  for spreading message for peace and harmony.

His  comments  about the media created controversy after he appeared on the Ehsaas Telethon at the end to make dua in light of the coronavirus situation. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment