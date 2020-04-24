Salman Khan addresses Katrina Kaif as 'meri jaan’ in public: WATCH

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dated each other for a significant period of time, and the duo is quite close to each other even after parting ways.

Recently, a cute throwback video of Salman and Katrina resurfaced on the internet, wherein Salman can be seen asking Katrina to call him 'meri jaan [my life]' in front of the paparazzi.

The incident occurred when Salman and Katrina attended a press conference of their film Bharat in Mumbai.

It was then when a pap asked Katrina, "Salman doesn’t like to be called bhaijaan by you, which jaan would you call him?"

To this, Salman Khan suggested her to call him 'meri jaan ,' leaving everyone in fits of laughter, including Katrina.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is stuck in his Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown, with his close family members and friends.