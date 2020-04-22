Alaya F is ‘dying to get back to a routine’ because her ‘concept of days is lost’. Photo: Instagram

Before COVID-19 caused the entire world to go under a lockdown, Alaya F’s daily routine revolved around hopping from one class to the other.

Now she admits that her “concept of days is lost,” and she cannot wait to return to her professional classes the moment everything settles down.

Alaya F is one of the most hardworking students at her classes and during an interview with Hindustan Times she states, “I’m dying to do my classes and I miss my teachers. I send them ‘Miss you and our classes’ messages (laughs). I’m dying to get back to a routine.”

She has been looking forward to trying new things, even if it is making basic banana bread. “I read a post which said, ‘If you don’t come out of this quarantine period with a new skill, then you don’t lack time, you lack discipline’. And I was like ‘Hawww, I need to not lack discipline and get on top of my stuff’.”

Alaya F stated, “For youngsters today, especially in fast-paced cities like Mumbai, there’s so much pressure, such little time to do so much and such little time that you spend with yourself. You almost lose touch with you you are. Now at a time like this, when we’re forced to spend time with ourselves... I feel people are going to come out refreshed and more grateful for all the things they took granted for prior to all of this.”



The self-confessed ‘workaholic’ admits that even though she is struggling to relax, she admits that this change has offered her a chance at a “guilt-free break.”

“Everyone has a moment when they want a break, a little while for life to slow down. But then when you slow down, you feel a little bit guilty that the world is continuing to run. But now, the whole world is on a break. Even if you want to do something, you can’t do it now. And when you can’t fight something, you have to embrace it and make the most of it. That’s how I am trying to look at it,” Alaya F signed off saying.