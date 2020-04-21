Akshay Kumar put his life in danger to save Lara Dutta from drowning: throwback

Akshay Kumar had once put the life of fellow Bollywood star Lara Dutta before his after he saved her

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has played a hero on silver screens a number of times but the actor’s real-life antic have also earned him the respect of a brave man.

The Padman actor had once put the life of fellow Bollywood star Lara Dutta before his after he saved her from drowning during the filming of a song from the film Andaaz.

As per reports, the actor had plunged towards danger to save Dutta from a high tide back in 2002 in Cape Town, while they shot for Rabba Ishq Na Howe.

The two had been filming atop a rock when a high tide suddenly came and crashed against the rock where the two were standing.

This led to Dutta getting slipped and swept away by the wave and was unable to save herself as she did not know how to swim.

While the crew became shocked and unable to comprehend what needs to be done, Akshay was quick to dive in and save Dutta.

The actor had earlier also saved the life of Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Khakee.