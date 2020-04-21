Shahid Kapoor reflects on breakup with Kareena Kapoor: 'I was disgusted'

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were in a serious relationship years ago and the news of their split broke the hearts of their fans worldwide.

Their fallout was so ugly that the two did not speak about it for years. Shortly after, Shahid Kapoor talked about his breakup with Kareena, stating that he was tired of remaining silent.

The actor revealed that he could not resist speaking about it and opened up on the matter during TV show Koffee with Karan.

Shahid revealed that certain things happen when the time is right. He added that he wanted to save whatever little dignity he had left, as he was quite disgusted by the amount of things that were already being spoken about the two.

After Kareena and Shahid went their separate ways, the two got married to different people.

While Kareena tied the knot to Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput.