Wed Apr 15, 2020
Bollywood

April 15, 2020

Salman Khan urges unity to fight coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is in self-isolation with his family at Panvel farmhouse, shared a powerful message of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Radhe actor took to Instagram to share a photo of two neighbours belonging to different religions and praying in their respective balconies at the same time.

With the picture, Dabangg actor urged unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman captioned the picture, “setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, mother Salma Khan, sister Arpita, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their children are at his Panvel farmhouse since India announced lockdown across the country.

