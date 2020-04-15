Rhea Chakraborty finds Sushant Singh Rajput ‘super cute’ but doesn’t know how he feels

Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been sparking rumours about their romance since a while now.

And while most of the fans are convinced that there is quite possibly something brewing between the two, Rhea has come forth refuting the claims, while reiterating that the two are nothing more than just ‘good friends.’

"I never admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now,” she said during an interview with ETimes.

"Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know.”

“I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me,” she added.